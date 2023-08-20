‘I was right,’ Vee on relationship between her estranged lover, Neo and Tolani Baj

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee has said that she was right on her suspicion that Tolanibaj had feelings for her estranged lover, Neo.

Vee was on Sunday unveiled as a member of a three-man jury to decide on the third housemate to get evicted in the ongoing all-stars edition.

Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had put her on the spot to give her take on the relationship between her estranged lover, Neo and Tolanibaj.

Vee, with gusto, replied, ‘I was right as usual’.

Recall in the ongoing all-stars edition, Tolanibaj had opened up about her feelings for Neo while advising him to stay away from Princess, a fellow housemate.