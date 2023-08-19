I was doing music before I lost my sight – Kelly blind

*Debuts with a gospel song

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular comedian and broadcaster Kelly Egbere, better known as ‘Kelly blind’has revealed that he was doing music before he lost his sight at the age of 9. Kelly blind said this, while speaking on his debut gospel song titled ‘Jesus After You Na You’ in a programme on WAZOBIA FM during the week.

Kelly blind said he used to play different kinds of musical instruments back in time before he later abandoned music to chase his dream in comedy. But several years later, he realized that there’s a need to return to his first love-music.

He described “Jesus After You Na You” as a praise song, saying “there is no way you can classify Jesus, the saviour of mankind. He has no rivalry.” Speaking further, the comedian-turned -singer said the melodious and soul-lifting song, which is currently enjoying airplay, is available on digital platforms. He dedicates the project to his foundation, Inner Eye Foundation. ” I told God that if this project comes to fruition, I will dedicate it to Inner Eye Foundation,”he said

Kelly blind said he does reggae music, praise and worship songs as he’s not a stranger when it comes to music. “Before I lost my sight, I was very close to doing music,” he revealed.

Recall that Kelly blind resorted to playing music back in the church after his graduation from the school of the blind in 2001. He learnt how to play the keyboard and drums while he was in school. But that didn’t last long as he delved into the comedy business to make ends meet, after his two hilarious performances at Stand Up Nigeria.