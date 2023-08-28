I wanted to travel across Africa, but fell in love with Nigeria — Russian lady who rides ‘keke’

ByDamilola Ogunsakin
A Russian woman, Kate has spoken about her experience being a tricycle rider in Nigeria.
In an exclusive video with Vanguard, Kate narrated how she initially wanted to travel across Africa but fell in love with Nigeria after visiting the country for the first time.
She is now a tricycle rider and a content creator, having been featured in multiple videos including comic skits.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.