I want to write my name in history of AC Milan – Chukwueze

By Efosa Taiwo

Samuel Chukwueze has said that he wants to write his name in the history of Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Nigerian international ended his five-year stint at LaLiga club Villarreal to join AC Milan last month.

Though the negotiation process took a bit long, both clubs eventually settled to an agreement that saw the Rosseneri part with €28 million including add-ons to secure the services of the winger.

Chukwueze made his unofficial debut in Milan’s friendly win against Monza on Tuesday night.

“When I think about this glorious Club’s past, many players and trophies spring to mind. I especially admired Kaká: I remember his most important goals in the Champions League, and it’s impossible to forget the one he scored against Manchester United. I want to make an impact and win trophies with this team. This is why I’m here and why AC Milan signed me. I want to write my name in this Club’s history,” as quoted by ACMilan.com

“I can’t wait to get started. I think we have the team to beat anyone in Serie A, so meeting Inter, Juventus, for sure we can beat them.”