I want to write my name in history of AC Milan – Chukwueze

By Efosa Taiwo
Samuel Chukwueze has said that he wants to write his name in the history of Serie A giants AC Milan.
The Nigerian international ended his five-year stint at LaLiga club Villarreal to join AC Milan last month.
Though the negotiation process took a bit long, both clubs eventually settled to an agreement that saw the Rosseneri part with €28 million including add-ons to secure the services of the winger.
Chukwueze made his unofficial debut in Milan’s friendly win against Monza on Tuesday night.
“When I think about this glorious Club’s past, many players and trophies spring to mind. I especially admired Kaká: I remember his most important goals in the Champions League, and it’s impossible to forget the one he scored against Manchester United. I want to make an impact and win trophies with this team. This is why I’m here and why AC Milan signed me. I want to write my name in this Club’s history,” as quoted by ACMilan.com
“I can’t wait to get started. I think we have the team to beat anyone in Serie A, so meeting Inter, Juventus, for sure we can beat them.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.