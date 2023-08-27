I ‘ve not abandoned my family, says Former Benue Tax Czar, dismisses fake news on social media

A former Chairman of the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) Mrs. Mimi Urubibi-Adzape has threatened to sue bloggers and person’s connected to a publication making the rounds on the social media that she abandoned her family and forced a man to divorce his wife and marry her.

Urubibi-Adzape who was candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 National Assembly election, to represent Benue North senatorial district stressed that there was no iota of truth in the story.

Maintaining that she is happily married, Urubibi-Adzape remarked that it was disturbing that some certain persons were out to smear her reputation and her family without provocation.

Urubibi-Adzape in a statement by her lawyers, the Principal Partner Azembe & CO noted that, “the publications making the rounds in different online media platforms to the effect that Mrs. Mimi Urubibi-Adzape is involved with a married man to the point of abandoning her family in Canada to cohabit with the man in Gboko is false and a blatant lie with no substance.

On the false claim that our client property was forcefully removed from the man’s house two weeks ago by the purported wife, it is important to put the facts straight and disabuse the minds of the teeming fans of Mrs. Mimi Urubibi-Adzape who trusted and supported her all through her years of service to Benue State.

“For the avoidance of doubt Mimi Urubibi-Adzape has not abandoned her family as she is right now in Canada with her family. She has gone to visit them twice since the beginning of this year and has no marital issues as insinuated by those behind the online smear campaign. To claim that a woman who is in Canada was sent packing from a house in Gboko, Benue State is nothing but the product of opium hallucinations.”

The lawyers equally said they have contacted the said man who is the object of this controversy but has denied knowing our client, talk more of having any relationship with her or discussing marriage with her.

The lawyers further stated that, “While putting on notice bloggers as well as person’s connected with this intentionally injurious charade, and armed with evidence exonerating Mrs. Mini from any involvement with any man aside her husband, the law firm threatened to sue for damages if the spurious publications are not retrieved and public apology tendered in national dailies.

“We have served all the parties to this debacle with letters demanding an immediate and unconditional retraction of the misleading and injurious publication against our client. Failure to act within 48 hours will be interpreted as an intentional act to sabotage, blackmail and tarnish the reputation of our client and we shall act decisively within the ambits of the law and in tandem with the rights of our client”, the statement added.