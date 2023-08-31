I ‘ve investment culture – Mimi Orjiekwe

By Rita Okoye

For multi talented Nigerian actress, Mimi Orjiekwe her foray into real estate sector with the launch of FBM Luxury Apartments didn’t happen by accident.

The Anambra State born serial entrepreneur noted that she has an investment culture, “I also have good investments here and there, and investment partners,” she said in an interview.

The new venture is a bold move for Ms Orjiekwe to showcase her commitment to making a mark in the luxury real estate industry and providing exceptional living experiences to her clients.

Shedding light, the pretty actress said: “I am still an actress and an interior designer. However, I wouldn’t call myself a beauty entrepreneur anymore because I dissolved my makeup company, Flawless Beauty by Mimi, years back when I encountered some challenges. As for real estate, I’ve been nurturing the dream for a while now. I eventually ventured into it after I bought a house and a land in 2017 and 2018 respectively and discovered how much they had appreciated in just one year. Again, it’s always a good feeling to own property, and I want to help people experience that feeling. I am in the property business to be a game changer”.

FBM Luxury Apartments, which has been in the works for about three years and recently became officially launched, is a testament to Mimi’s dedication and vision. The venture boasts Luxury Shortlets Apartments, an addition that perfectly complements her existing interior design expertise.

“My motivation comes from knowing that real estate is a major key investment and at the same time, it appreciates while one is sleeping. The return on investment in real estate is not mere hype. The odds are good. There’s always a market for real estate investment that people can trust. Luckily for me, being an interior designer opens me up to first-hand opportunities in the real estate industry,” Mimi explained when asked about her inspiration behind FBM Luxury Apartments.

Mimi’s background as an interior designer sets her apart in the real estate industry. She is committed to bringing luxury living to a whole new level, combining her creative flair with the demands of the market. “What I’m bringing to the real estate sector is luxury living per excellence. The vision of FBM Luxury Apartments is to be the first choice for those who seek lavish living spaces. Clients who know me are aware that I can source luxury items from anywhere in the world to create their dream luxury apartments. When you hear FBM Luxury Apartments, you know it is luxury for real,” Mimi shared confidently.

