I took to kidnapping after armed robbers killed my father — Suspect

— To Survive became difficult for us

— Others arrested receiving ransom from Amotekun personnel

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A motorcycle rider, Abdullahi Adamu, has narrated that he ventured into the kidnapping business after his father was murdered by armed robbers.

Adamu, was paraded alongside 30 other suspected criminals including nine kidnappers, by the Ondo state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun in Akure, the state capital.

In an interview, Adamu said that ” I decided to be a kidnapper because of destiny.

” I don’t have a father anymore, my fatter was killed by armed robbers years back.

” After his death, life became difficult for me and my siblings. Our mother can’t take good care of us. To survive became extremely difficult for me and my siblings. So I decided to join the kidnapping business.

Adamu, who hails from Katsina state, said the operation was his first before he was apprehended by the personnel of Amotekun.

Narrating his experience in the den of his abductors, Bello, a farmer, said he was observing the 7:00pm Muslim prayer at his residence in Akunnu-Akoko when about six armed men suddenly came and flogged him with a stick and ordered him to follow them to the forest.

” I was fed with small quantity of garri flakes without water for five days before i was rescued by Amotekun Corps.

“Some of them were carrying guns and the asked me to follow them. They led me to the forest.

“They later contacted my family asking for ransom so that they could release me from their hideout.

“I was later rescued from them by men of the Amotekun Corps when they wanted to collect the ransom brought for them for my release.

Speaking on the arrest, the state commander of the security outfit, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed that the suspects were arrested when they wanted to collect ransom.

Adeleye said that his men who posed as family members of the victim, arrested three of the suspects when they came for the ransom.

He added that” The three that were arrested led us to other six suspects. So we arrested nine of them and they’re going to be charge to court soon.