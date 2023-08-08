I sold akara with mum hoping rich men would give me money – Don Jazzy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Veteran producer and music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed that he sold ‘akara’ with his mom hoping that rich men will pull up and dole out cash to him.

Don Jazzy said this while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

He said: “I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember sitting down with my mum frying Akara (bean cakes) there, sitting on the bench there in Ajegunle, and any big man that passed by with their Peugeot 504 or Mercedes 230 or whatever would come to buy Akara.

The Mavin boss reflected on his humble beginnings growing up in Ajegunle and explained that his experience of poverty helped shape his growth as a man.

He continued: “I also remember the thought in my head: ‘I wish this man would just look at me and say, Young boy, just take this, I know that you need it’.”