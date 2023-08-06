I raised 13 bills, 7 motions, 5 petitions in 9th Senate – Sen Moro

….promises robust representation of Benue South in 10th Senate

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Benue South District, Senator Abba Moro has said during his first tenure in the 9th Senate, he was able to raise 13 bills and seven motions as well as five petitions.

He explained that two of the bills, “the bill for an act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo and the bill for the alteration of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to provide for independent candidacy scaled the legislative process and were passed.”

The lawmaker who made the disclosure weekend in a keynote address at the 2023 Idoma USA convention held in Texas USA, urged Idomas in diaspora to always show interest and commitment to happenings at home charging them to remain united and supportive of efforts to ensure the growth and development of Idoma land.

The lawmaker who assured that his election into the 10th Senate would witness a continuation of his robust representation of the people of the Senatorial District noted that “our diversity which should be our strength is increasingly becoming more divisive and polarizing. I will need your support as I settle down for the task ahead.”

He said: “Representing you and your aspirations and expectations in the volatile competitive Nigerian politics has not been a tea party. In the 9th senate I was able to raise 13 bills and seven motions and five petitions.

“Two, the bill for an act to provide for the Establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo and the bill for the alteration of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to provide for independent candidacy scaled the legislative process and have now become laws.

“While the bills for the Establishment of the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo and local government autonomy, the bill for the Establishment of the north central development commission, the bills for the Establishment of the Agricultural produce harvest free zone at Ataganyi, Apa/Agatu, Veterans Welfare Fund amongst others failed to scale through.

“With the opportunity afforded me by my re-election, I will continue in the 10th senate from where I stopped in the 9th senate.”

While commending the organizers of the annual convention, Senator Moro noted that “Idoma Day is not just a festival. It is an echo of our collective voices, reminding us of our roots, and the values that make us who we are. As Idoma, it is an honor to represent our people and share the beauty of our culture with the world.

“Being far from home, it’s easy to feel disconnected from our roots, but today serves as a beautiful reminder that our culture, our traditions, and our values are universal. They transcend geographical boundaries. As Idoma people, we are known for our resilience, our kindness, and our love for harmony. We believe in unity in diversity, and we champion the cause of peace.

