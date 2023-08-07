I probably knew I will be successful — Davido shares throwback photo

By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats super star Davido has shared a throwback photo of himself as a toddler from which he said to have known he would end up being successful.

In the photo shared, OBO crooner donned a black short and a multicoloured collar t-shirt topped off with a face cap and wrist watch while resting on the arm of a sofa brandishing his denticulation in a captivating smile.

Explaining the photo, the singer settled for a caption that looked into the future he now lives in.

He wrote, “E be like I been know say I go blow.”

E BE LIKE I BEEN KNOW SAY I GO BLOW 🌎😀 pic.twitter.com/JaDVhq8Nre — Davido (@davido) August 7, 2023

Many of his fans have taken to the comment section to reckon with him while teasing him about the photo.