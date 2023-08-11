Acute poverty remains endermic across Africa, with no end in sight to its prevalence. Most disturbing is the huge population of youths swimming in the vast ocean of irrelevance, compared to their peers in the comity of nations.

However, a young revolutionary and visionary entrepreneur, Rhulani Nkuna, fondly known as John Ghatti, an international aficionado in forex trading, is solitarily taking the fight head-on, through the empowerment of young people, to whom he has become an inspiration across the continent. Apart from owning a reputation as a philanthropist, he consistently holds forex-empowerment sessions with young minds, to create a prosperous future for all.

He said that his forex app has the power to help reduce the high poverty rate in Africa. According to him, ” what my forex app can do is that it can help to reduce the poverty rate in the motherland continent as it gives users the ability to make extra income which will, in turn, cut down poverty “.

Rhulani Nkuna started forex trading in 2016, and with grit, zest and ingenious ideas, John Ghatti has become a foremost expert. He first founded the Cobra Cobra 1.0 trading robot, and after six years in the forex business, the trail-blazer transformed the face of the enterprise by establishing the Private Wealth Robot; the company behind the world’s first trading robot, Godzilla 4.0 Banker Sniper.

Born on September 9, 1996, Rhulani Nkuna has been likened to American billionaire and owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, for his innovative and transformative ideas in the global forex market. He has been one of the vocal voices clamouring for the empowerment of young Africans, and has been an inspiration to youths of South Africa. His philanthropic activities earned him the title of “the poverty killer.”

Rhulani Nkuna is passionate about the wealth drive in Africa, which has also scaled his growing influence in mentoring young and aspiring entrepreneurs. The Chief Executive Officer of Private Wealth Robot is estimated to be worth $ 10 million and has been named as one of Forbes 30 Under 30s in Africa.

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, he wrote: “Poverty matrix will be destroyed in 2023. John Ghatti shares secrets to help you break the poverty matrix.”

Out of utter passion, Rhulani Nkuna, whose discipline is in civil engineering, has become an absolute global celebrity by finding a roadmap to wealth and making impact through forex trading. He speaks in schools and universities in his country, to motivate youths to dream of greatness and prepare to work hard to reach their goals.

Rhulani Nkuna grew up in a moderate family with no history of wealth. He has been identified as one of the richest young entrepreneurs in the rainbow nation. Though he is a philanthropist, he is a firm believer in imparting direct knowledge, teaching people how to trade forex and becoming masters of their own selves.