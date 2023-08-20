I only warned against curfew imposition by Isese worshippers, didn’t ban it – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akabi, says he has never banned the celebration of Isese Day in his kingdom.

Oba Akanbi, however, said he only cautioned the worshippers from imposing a curfew that would impede the movement of people.

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland said this in a statement on Sunday, while dismissing an allegation he banned the festival in Iwo.

“There was never a time he banned Isese in Iwo except imposition of curfew to restrict people’s freedom of movement,” the Osun monarch said.

Oba Akanbi noted that the clarification becomes necessary to correct the impression that he has outrightly banned Isese in Iwo.

Oluwo said he is a traditionalist adding that the information was false manufactured by rumour mongers to discredit his revered stool.

“I discovered a few sections of the society misconstrued me. I didn’t ban Isese. I’m an ancient traditional ruler, custodian of Yoruba culture, customs and traditions. I’m a father to all including the traditionalists,” the royal father affirmed.

“I would have joined the annual Egungun celebration but was out of the town for important assignment. I mobilized financially for the Egungun celebrants before I left home”

“My point is, any deity restricting human movement is anti- progress. It should be done in the bush where no one leaves.

“Oro worshippers in Iwo should change their mode of engagement to exclude restriction of people’s movement. Such will not be entertained in my domain (Iwoland).

“It is banned in Iwoland and that’s it all. Other Oro done in moderation and not placing restrictions on human freedom is permitted. Individuals are free to engage in their family deity as much as people’s freedom is not hindered”

“If I may ask, what will be the fate of an emergency patient being rush to hospital? Of what justification is movement restriction to a student going to an examination hall at a particular time?

“Of what moral excuse is a restriction of movement in the name of Oro to an accident victim in urgent need of emergency medical attention?

“You can do yours without disturbing others. No curfew should be imposed in an environment where people stay.”