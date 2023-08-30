‘I no dey do challenge’, Portable drags Adekunle Gold over ‘Ogaranya’ song

Controversial artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has dragged singer Adekunle Gold after the latter contacted him to join a social media challenge of his song ‘Ogaranya.’

In a viral video, the ‘wahala musician’ could be seen having a conversation with one of his signees, Young Doo, over a song verse with another musician, Berri Tiga.

Portable went on to narrate his disappointment with how Adekunle Gold reached out to him for a social media challenge of his song rather than a song feature.

“That’s how Adekunle Gold, who is popular, reached out and said I should join the social media challenge on his new song rather than a song feature.” Portable, vented in a mixture of Yoruba and pidgin English.

Portable announced on Tuesday plans to do a music tour of the USA from September 2023 to March 2024.