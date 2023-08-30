Home » Entertainment » ‘I no dey do challenge’, Portable drags Adekunle Gold over ‘Ogaranya’ song
August 30, 2023

‘I no dey do challenge’, Portable drags Adekunle Gold over ‘Ogaranya’ song

Controversial artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has dragged singer Adekunle Gold after the latter contacted him to join a social media challenge of his song ‘Ogaranya.’

In a viral video, the ‘wahala musician’ could be seen having a conversation with one of his signees, Young Doo, over a song verse with another musician, Berri Tiga.

Portable went on to narrate his disappointment with how Adekunle Gold reached out to him for a social media challenge of his song rather than a song feature.

“That’s how Adekunle Gold, who is popular, reached out and said I should join the social media challenge on his new song rather than a song feature.” Portable, vented in a mixture of Yoruba and pidgin English.

Portable announced on Tuesday plans to do a music tour of the USA from September 2023 to March 2024.

