I neither had rich parents nor attended best schools, but own UBA, Transcorp today – Tony Elumelu

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has said he emerged as one of the Nigerian foremost entrepreneurs, without having wealthy parents or attending best schools.

He, however, attributed his remarkable journey towards becoming one of the country’s finest banking and private sector magnates by hard work, discipline, and sacrifices.

The UBA Chairman also added that his success in the business world cannot be linked to intelligence, as he stressed that one’s present circumstances should not be dictate their future.

Elumelu made these known in a Facebook post on a Sunday, as he shared his life experiences and the core principles that have moulded his trajectory.

The business figure said he had the opportunity to speak at a function of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, where he disclosed the life materials that forged him as a successful figure at home and in business.

“I didn’t become the Chairman of UBA Group and Transcorp Group because I had wealthy parents or attended the best schools, or because I was the most intelligent in my state or country. Your circumstances today must not define your future,” Elumelu said.

He stressed, “Embrace hard work, discipline, and sacrifice: I realized growing up that the way to get to the top is to go the extra mile. Have the discipline to say no to things that don’t serve you, and sacrifice now for future rewards. If you work hard and are disciplined, you will get what you desire in life.”

Moreover, Elumelu affirmed the importance of maintaining one’s authenticity in the face of external influences. Drawing from his own experiences, he advised against compromising one’s values to fit societal norms.

“Be yourself – There are so many distractions and influences in the world we live in. Over time, people start to doubt their identity and act in a manner that is alien to them. Don’t go against your values because you want to be perceived as ‘sociable’. Anyone who doesn’t accept you the way you are should leave.”

Elumelu also turned his attention to the challenges posed by social media, cautioning young individuals against being swayed by the often deceptive images presented online.

“Be careful about social media –It not everything you see on social media that is real. Do not be drawn in by its influence – it can be misleading at times. That is why discipline is extremely important in your life journey,” he added.