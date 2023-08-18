‘I look forward to defending my title’ – Tobi Amusan reacts to clearance by Disciplinary Tribunal

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan says she’s ready to defend her title after the news of her clearance by the Disciplinary Tribunal on allegations of doping violations.

Amusan set a new world record when she ran 12.12 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

The 26-year-old hurdles queen maintained she’s not a drug cheat and will always be an “ally of clean sport”.

Amusan was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in May for missing three out-of-competition tests within a 12-month period.

On Thursday, the Disciplinary Tribunal ruled that Amusan has not committed any offence and her “provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”

“This morning, (evening in Nigeria) I found out that the Independent Tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result, I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded,” Amusan said in an Instagram post.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at the World Championships. I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of clean sport.

“To my five fingers; God is the greatest and genuinely appreciate you all for the support.”

The 2023 World Athletics Championship will take place between August 19 and 27 in Budapest, Hungary.