I ‘ll rename my daughter after Tinubu’s late mother if …. – Bauchi man

By Charly Agwam

Chairman of Arewa Youths Awareness on Leadership and Election in Bauchi State, Khamis Musa Darazo has vowed to rename his 2-year-old daughter after the late mother of President Bola Tinubu if he wins at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Darazo who spoke with journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi expressed confidence that Tinubu would win against Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).

“My decision to change my daughter’s name to Abibatu is to show gratitude to God for upholding Tinubu’s election,” he said.

“This is also to attest to the fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an asset. He is also a family man whose tentacles are well rooted in the socio-economic and political landscape of Nigeria, Africa and the entire globe,” he added. Khamis Musa Darazo also commended Tinubu for re-appointing Malam Ya’u Shehu Darazo as his Special Adviser on political and inter-governmental affairs, after serving Buhari as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties for eight consecutive years