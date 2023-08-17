‘I just want to play football’, Cole Palmer on Man City future

Cole Palmer has admitted that his future at Manchester City hangs in the balance even as he only wants to play football.

The 21-year-old has stepped into the spotlight so early this season after scoring the 63rd-minute equaliser in Wednesday’s penalty shootout UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla, and popping up to score City’s goal when the champions lost the Community Shield to Arsenal on penalties.

Despite this, his future at the club is uncertain with reports linking him with a move to West Ham and Brighton.

Palmer said: “It’s been a couple of good games for me but I don’t know. I will have to see what the future holds. This summer [in pre-season] I was playing a lot and when we came back I was given the opportunity twice. I have always been confident but it’s more rhythm, match sharpness and stuff like that. It really helps when you are playing consistently.”

Asked whether he could leave, Palmer said, “I have no idea; I just want to play football,” he said. “So whatever the best decision is when we speak together, that is what I will do. Obviously the best scenario is to stay at City and play but obviously you know what the competition is like, if they bring someone in – I don’t know.”