I have a crush on Iwobi, says Super Falcons Alozie

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has revealed she has a crush on Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi.
The 26-year-old who was one of Nigeria’s best performers at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is much admired for her beauty on social media.
During an Instagram live tagged “The Three Musketeers”, Alozie disclosed she has a crush on Iwobi.
The revelation has since crushed hopes of her admirers on social media who upon the disclosure felt Iwobi has won the chase for her ‘heart’.
