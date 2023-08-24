I draw souls to God with my music – Gospel act, Onakpoya

… Unveils new album, ‘Afro fusion Amen’

By Jacob Ajom

The events hall at the Eagle Club, Surulere Lagos was brimming with pump and splendour August 20th as US-based Nigerian gospel singer Tolulope Onakpoya unveiled a new album titled “Amen”, an Afro fission. The beautiful singer hypnotized the capacity hall with the electrifying performance of her hit song ‘Amen’, saying, the album is one that was dear to her heart. The delectable. Onakpoya said she can’t wait for the world to hear the song.

She explained her vision, “The underlying motive for whatever songs I have written and recorded is winning and drawing more souls to God,” adding, “any other thing is just an added advantage. Gospel music for me is how God speaks to me and I derive so much joy in my heart when I listen to gospel music. And that is why I spend most of my time writing gospel music.”

Tolulope did not go into music by accident. She grew up in a Christian family and was brought up in the best tenets of pure Christian tradition. “Growing up, I had dreams that attracted me to music. With the support of my daddy as the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, Dr. Daniel Olukoya where I worship, that contributed immensely to my growth and development. It also accelerated my music career.:

Tolulope who studied at the Muson Diploma School of Music (Onikan) and graduated with an award as the best contemporary Singer showered a lot of praises on her father, Dr. Olukoya. “He is very good in music and encourages the development of gospel music as apart from the financial help he rendered, he also assisted me in composing songs and other areas that help one to excel in music career.”

She continued, “I get a lot of inspiration from his daily teaching and my passion for music grew stronger by the day.. Dr. Olukoya contributed to what sharpened my interest in gospel music. I have so much to share with the world and I’m excited about it.”

As an aspiring artiste, Tolulope started as a member of the church choir and studied music at the University of Lagos, from where she proceeded to Muson to advance her skill in classical music.

She said Nigerian youth have a lot to learn from gospel music. “It transforms life and make people turn to God, the creator of all things.

“My content would transform them due to the biblical content. I can do all genres of music. Dancehall, Jazz, hiphop, Rhythm and Blues and so on.”

She said Nigerian gospel music was gaining a lot of grounds abroad. “In 2019, I organised a concert in the US, called ‘Night of prophetic praise’ where we gathered gospel music artistes. We would be having the fifth edition in Nigeria this year,2023,” she promised.