I don’t party, smoke or drink – Actress, Bimbo Ademoye

Famous Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has opened up on some part of her social lifestyle relatively unknown to her fans.

The award-winning thespian disclosed that partying, smoking, or drinking are no social activities she engages in.

Bimbo made this known recently via her Instagram account.

She said people are in disbelief when she tells them she doesn’t engage in the aforementioned activities.

The actress further revealed that she has only gone clubbing three times and never again will she indulge in it.

She says she will rather “lay in bed, eat in his t-shirt and watch a show or movie.”

She said: “When I tell people I don’t party (I don’t like to go out if it’s not work affiliated or with family and extremely close friends). I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, and the face they give cracks me up. I’ve only gone clubbing 3 times in my whole life (never again). I’d rather lay in bed, eat in his t-shirt and watch a show or movie.”