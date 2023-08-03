I didn’t know that marketing is one great aspect of food business, says Hadiza Ali

Hadiza Ali Amodu, a young and dynamic entrepreneur, proudly unveils her culinary masterpiece in the heart of Asokoro, Abuja. At the tender age of 24, Hadiza Ali Amodu, born in Lagos, brings to life her dream of being a culinary master with the launch of Six7 Restaurant. Hailing from Kogi State and belonging to the Igala tribe, Hadiza’s diverse cultural background adds a touch of authenticity to the restaurant’s menu, which celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Africa and beyond.

“My passion for cooking, dancing, and sports has always been my driving force,” Hadiza explains. “I knew from an early age that I wanted to be my own boss and create something unique. Combining my love for food and my desire to create memorable dining experiences, I embarked on a journey to establish Six7 Restaurant.”

What started as a online restaurant named Sixfoods in October 2020 has now blossomed into a full-fledged destination known as Six7 Restaurant. The restaurant has quickly earned its reputation as a go-to place for food enthusiasts seeking a diverse array of flavors, prepared with love and attention to detail.

“I’ve always loved food but I didn’t know how to cook. After my first degree I told my parents I wanted to start a food business and then go to a culinary school. They thought I was crazy because what they wanted for me was to get a good job. After lock down I decided to go to a culinary school where I learnt African and continental culinary art. So I decided to try out the business (online) at my dad’s backyard. I got cooking equipment’s disposable plates etc. I also employed 2 staff to work with me. The first try out was a total disaster,” she narrates.

As the seventh child out of nine siblings, Hadiza’s journey to entrepreneurship was met with both challenges and unwavering support from her family. “My parents have always been my pillars of strength,” Hadiza fondly shares. “Their belief in me and my culinary dreams gave me the courage to pursue this path, even when faced with initial setbacks.”

“After my first job, everyone got worried because they felt that I wasn’t capable of handling that level of stress. It was easier to get a job. I insisted and they had no choice but to continue supporting. Only my family and friends would buy from me because I was not getting customers. I didn’t know that in the food business, marketing is one great aspect one I needed to leverage on because if you don’t market your product no one is going to know about your brand. So I invested in online digital classes I started breaking grounds little by little. I won’t lie food business restaurant is difficult to manage but so far I can say God has been merciful and I never gave up.”

Six7 Restaurant’s menu is a testament to Hadiza’s creative genius and dedication to providing an unforgettable dining experience. From mouthwatering dishes like Banga Soup and Fisherman Soup, showcasing the rich flavors of African cuisine, to delightful continental classics like Jollof Rice and Fried Rice, each plate is a masterpiece carefully crafted with locally-sourced, premium ingredients.

With her eyes set on the future, Hadiza envisions expanding Six7 Restaurant to become an industry leader, known for its unrivaled culinary offerings, warm hospitality, and commitment to excellence.