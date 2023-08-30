I dare anyone in PDP to suspend me — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has challenged the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend or discipline him.

Wike, while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, bragged that he is yet to see the party chieftain who will suspend him from the party.

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution, in the way that the party supported rotation.

“Who will suspend me? I want to dare anybody,” Wike said.

The former Rivers governor said he informed PDP leadership before he took the ministerial offer of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike who said he ”wants to support Asiwaju (Tinubu) to finish well” affirmed to remaining a PDP chieftain despite working for the APC government.

He added, “We are just waiting for the presidential panel to finish, you will know who actually are those who are working well for the party.

“How can anybody talk about expelling me? A state that brought a governor? A state that brought three senators? A state that produced 32 House of Assembly members? A state that produced 11 out of 13 House of Representatives.

“The person that would suspend me is the one that couldn’t produce a governor, is the one that couldn’t produce three senators?

“I have not seen that person, with all due respect. Nobody will do it. So, the issue of they will do it does not arise.