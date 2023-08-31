I dare anyone in PDP to suspend me — Wike

Wike

…Says governance not about party

MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, yesterday, bragged that he is yet to see the party chieftain, who will suspend him from the party.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Wike also said governance is not about membership of a political party.

Asked whether it was right for him to take an appointment in an APC-led government, the former governor of Rivers State said he became the FCT Minister to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration and not as a member of a political party.

His words: “Governance is not about party. Party is a vehicle that conveys you. I’m a PDP member — unrepentant.

“I never hid my intention. As a PDP member, I came out to support fairness, equity, and justice.

“I feel at home working for the government of President Tinubu. He is a man, who means well for the country.

“I’m not here to work for a party. I’m here to support the president, who has confidence in me. I owe nobody an apology.”

When asked if he was afraid that the PDP could suspend him, Wike queried whether there was anyone in the party, who could suspend him.

“How can anybody talk about expelling me? With all due respect, I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it. So, the issue that they will do it does not arise.

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of people, who violated the party’s constitution on rotation of offices.”