I became homeless after a native doctor destroyed my house, Anambra orphan tells court

By Vincent Ujumadu

AN Anambra orphan, Victoria Mbachu yesterday told an Nnobi Chief Magistrate Court in Idemili South local government area of the state that she and her children have become homeless following the destruction of her father’s house by a native doctor, Chijioke Okaa.

Okaa and Mbachu’s boyfriend, Olufemi Salako, are standing trial for tricking the orphan to sign documents for her land on the pretext that they would pay her N10 million and build a house for her, which they have failed to do.

Mbachu, who was testifying under cross examination, said although she earlier sold a small portion of land near her house to the native doctor, he later connived with her boyfriend, Salako, who asked her to sell all the land to Okaa.

She said that because of Okaa’s failure to pay for the land and build a house for her as promised, she decided to sell her land to Mr. Bonaventure Ezekwenna, a Nigerian based in the United States of America, USA, who paid her N10 million.

She said that as it stands, she has no place to call her home.

“Okaa destroyed my house in the village and he is building on the land and I now live in the hotel in Awka being paid for by a benefactor, with my children,” she said.

She told the court that it was never her intention to relocate from Nnobi.

Asked if she was aware that Okaa also paid N10 million to her aunt, Mrs. Uchenna Mkpajigide, Mbachu said such a thing never happened.

“I’m not aware that he paid my aunt N10m before he knocked down my house before he started building on the land. I’m also not aware that my aunt signed a document for Okaa and I know that my aunt won’t do that”, she said.

She said that her aunt is married and has a son and therefore has no reason to be selling her brother’s land.