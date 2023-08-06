Bosun Tijani

Co-founder of the CcHub, Dr Bosun Tijani, who was screened by the Senate on Saturday as one of the ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu, has said his desire is to contribute his quota in achieving a prosperous Nigeria.

Tijani, who was knocked by Nigerians for tweeting against Tinubu years back, apologised and said he looked forward to working with the government stakeholders and passionate youths, in actualising Nigerian economy that has prosperity and peace.

The digital expert made this known on Saturday in a series of posts on X social media, formerly known as Twitter.

He said as he also thanked the President, the Senate and Nigerians as a whole for understanding and forgiving him over his past tweets. Tijani posted, “After an eventful few days, I want to again express my gratitude to His Excellency, @officialABAT GCFR for seeing it fit to nominate me as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“I particularly want to thank the distinguished members of the @NGRSenate for their engagement today and especially for their understanding of the circumstances around my previous comments.

“I apologise again to all and I look forward to the opportunity to work with all stakeholders in government as well as the young passionate people of Nigeria towards a prosperous, inclusive and peaceful economy that we all desire and as outlined by the President’s Vision

“I am grateful to all who have been part of this story,which highlights our collective passion for a greater Nigeria. Thank you all and God bless.”