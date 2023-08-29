‘I am willing to die,’ Luis Rubiales’ mother continues hunger strike

The mother of suspended Spanish football president Luis Rubiales has said she is willing to die for justice after being locked inside a church on hunger strike in protest against her son’s treatment after he kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the World Cup final.

“I will remain here for as long as my body can,” Angeles Bejar messaged a Spanish TV station from inside the church in Motril, southern Spain, as quoted by Independent.

“I am willing to die for justice because my son is a decent person and it is not fair what they’re doing.”

Bejar is holed up inside the parish church of Divina Pastora in the family’s home town, alongside her sister.

Rubiales’ cousin Vanessa Ruiz on Monday described Bejar as a “woman of great faith who has sought refuge in God”, and said the family wanted Hermoso to “tell the truth” that the kiss was not forced.

Rubiales, who is head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), was suspended on Saturday by FIFA amid a furore after he kissed Hermoso on the mouth during the awards ceremony following Spain’s World Cup win in Sydney on 20 August. Hermoso says she did not want to be kissed.

RFEF leaders have now called for Rubiales to resign his post after holding an emergency meeting.