Hypeman AK Smuth hosts Cardio, chillz event for health/cardiovascular awareness

Akanimo Idorenyin Clement AKA, Ak Smuth, a popular Hypeman based in Lagos and hosted a remarkable event focused on raising awareness about cardiovascular health and the importance of regular exercise. Titled “Cardio and Chillz,” the event aimed to educate the community on maintaining a healthy heart and encouraging physical fitness.

During the event, participants engaged in various physical activities, including guided group exercises, heart-pumping cardio workouts, and relaxing cool-down sessions. Attendees were also provided with valuable information on heart disease prevention, early warning signs, and the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle.

“We were thrilled to witness the community’s enthusiastic response to the Cardio and Chillz event,” said Ak Smuth, the event’s organizer. “It’s inspiring to see people come together to prioritize their cardiovascular health and make positive changes in their lives.”

In addition to the health-focused activities, the event featured informative booths set up by local healthcare organizations, offering free blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings, and personalized fitness consultations. Participants were able to interact with medical professionals, clearing doubts and gaining valuable insights into their heart health.

Ak Smuth further added, “Our aim was to empower individuals with knowledge about cardiovascular health and equip them with the tools to make informed decisions about their well-being. We hope that the Cardio and Chills event has motivated our community to take proactive steps towards a heart-healthy lifestyle.”

The event concluded with a closing ceremony, recognizing the support and participation of all attendees and sponsors. The organizers expressed gratitude to The Lagos Weekender, iccentrick , oseme construction Ltd , Aquafina, the sol box beach, Victoria pineapple , kemen fitness , saint Tony, Armstrong fitness, success fitness, Mac blake, ivate etc for their invaluable contributions in making the event a success.

As the people continues to reflect on the lessons learned from “Cardio and Chillz” Ak smuth and Jay cruise reaffirms its commitment to promoting cardiovascular health initiatives and fostering a healthier and more active community.