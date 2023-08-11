Hurdles star McLaughlin out of world championships with injury

McLaughlin

Reigning world and Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin said Friday a knee injury will keep her from competing in the World Athletics Championships that open next week in Budapest.

The 24-year-old American, who set the 400 hurdles world record of 50.68 seconds last year at the World Championships in Eugene, said in a social media posting she has a “minor knee issue” and cannot race.

“I am sad to share that I must withdraw this year’s World Championships meet in Budapest,” she posted.

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year’s Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

McLaughlin, racing the flat 400m this season, won the US title last month at Eugene with a world-leading 48.74 seconds.

Her place on the US squad for the world meet in the 400 will be taken by Lynna Irby-Jackson, who was fourth at US championships and already on the American roster as a member of the 4x400m relay pool.

McLaughlin’s career medal haul also includes the 2019 Diamond League 400 hurdles crown plus helping the US 4×400 relay capture gold at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 and 2019 world championships.