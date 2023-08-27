Huge flood looms in Nigeria as Cameroon set to open Lagdo Dam

…NEMA urged to take precautionary measures

By Fortune Eromosele

In what would be a flood disaster for Nigeria if preventive measures are not taken, the Government of Cameroon has informed the federal government of its intention to open the Lagdo Dam on River Benue.

The notification was sent to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) through a letter signed by Umar Salisu, the Ministry’s Director of African Affairs in Cameroon.

According to the Cameroonian government, the decision to open the Lagdo Dam was to reduce the level of water caused by the persistent rain in Cameroon.

The Ministry urged NEMA to immediately take precautionary measures and sensitise people of the affected areas, in order to reduce damage.

According to Salisu, the Cameroonian authorities will be releasing “only modulated variable small amount of water at a time”.

The letter added, “I have the honour to inform that the Ministry is in receipt of a Note Verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.

“According to the Note, it is pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagdo Dam will be releasing only modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions”.

The Ministry also urged residents of the affected areas to remain calm and to follow the instructions of the authorities.