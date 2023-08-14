How we’re rehabilitating industrial accident victims — NSITF

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has given insight into how it is rehabilitating industrial accident victims.

This came as the Fund announced that it would soon begin the second phase of the automation of its operational processes, tagged E-NSITF, expressing excitement by the results it is getting from the first phase E-NSITF launched not long ago in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on ease of doing business and automation of operational processes.

Speaking on the programmes and achievements of the Fund at the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, forum, Lagos,

NSITF’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs , Mrs. Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo, informed that the Fund had completed the first phase of the E-NSITF project.

According to her, from July 2011 to June 2023, the organisation processed and paid 99,678 claims and compensations. “In the year 2023 alone, from January to June, we have paid 8,959 claims under various contingencies, including medical expenses fund, loss of productivity, death benefits, disability benefits, retirement benefits and further medical treatment. Our compensations are not restricted to cash only; we have provided prostheses as part of our rehabilitative compensation programme to over 100 employees which has enabled them to continue to live their normal lives again. Furthermore, we have extended our service to people living in ungoverned spaces, through our Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Programme. We had provided vocational skill trainings to Nigerians.

“In compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on ease of doing business and automation of operational processes, we have completed the first phase of our E-NSITF project. This project is customer-centric and is aimed at ensuring that bureaucracies and bottlenecks experienced in transactions with the Fund are reduced to the barest minimum. With the E-NSITF project, our employers are able to monitor their claims process and generate their compliance certificate. The project will also ensure transparency and reduce turnaround time for all our business processes.”

She said NSITF had extended its flagship programme, Employees Compensation Scheme,ECS, to the informal sector aimed at ensuring workers in the informal sector of the economy are covered .

ECS came following the Employee Compensation Act by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2010 with the objective of providing fair system of guaranteed and adequate compensation for all employees, and their dependants for any death, injury, disease or disability arising out of or in the course of employment and provide rehabilitation to employees with work-related disabilities as provided in the Act.

It was initially open for all employers and employees in the public and private sectors in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but, in other to ensure the inclusiveness of all sectors of the economy, NSITF extended its service to the informal sector with the kicking off sensitisation programmes targeted at creating awareness and educating individuals in the informal sector about the benefits of the scheme.