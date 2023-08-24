How we’re enhancing financial sustainability of MSMEs, startups in Nigeria – Momo CEO, Eli Hini

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Chief Executive Officer of MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB), Eli Hini has provided insights into how the organization is leading the drive to provide financial solutions for the sustainability and competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Speaking during Vanguard’s 4th Annual MSME & Startup Summit 2023 at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, Hini noted that Momo has created financial solutions tailored to address the business needs of MSMEs, startups.

Hini, who is responsible for driving strategy, business development, innovation, stakeholder management, and relevant operations of MoMo PSB was affirmative while highlighting services his company renders to directly unlock better financing that transcends geographical, regulatory, or other barriers for MSMEs.

“We also offer other technological solutions that will offer you the connectivity of your business to other businesses. We also offer financial literacy training for our MSMEs to be able to bring them up to the level of managing their operations efficiently to the standards required in terms of bookkeeping, data management, and others.”

His words, “For MSMEs, we have a business account depending on the size of your business; we have solutions for micro-merchants, nano-merchants, and medium and large enterprises. We provide payment solutions depending on your business needs.

“We are known to provide additional services to enterprises of that nature that do business with institutions. We are also in the process of completing our remittance program, which will allow you to receive remittances from your principals or business partners across the African continent.

“So if you have a partner in Uganda, Cameroon, or Ghana, very soon you will be able to use our platform to make payments or receive payments for goods and services.

Also, we are partnering with traditional banks to offer small and microloans that will give a boost to business operations.

Hini noted that the fintech industry is fast growing in the country and that there are opportunities available in the industry to drive financial inclusion.

He stated that MoMo is ready to support operations by providing sustainable solutions and programs for MSMEs to drive business sustainability.