How we’ll empower SMEs, drive innovation — Nigerian Coy

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As parts of efforts to foster growth and innovation within the Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) landscape, Ayoba, Africa’s leading communication platform, has partnered Adanian Labs to open applications for Accelerator Program.

According to the Country Head, Adanian Labs, Killian Mayua, said the program is aimed at identifying and supporting businesses that align with Ayoba’s vision of driving progress through technology.

He said that over the course of the three months program, the selected SMEs will benefit from tailored mentorship, intensive training, and access to a diverse network of business leaders and industry experts through Adanian Labs’ cutting-edge Learning Management System.

“The accelerator program will be executed and implemented by Adanian Labs, a renowned global venture studio and smart tech lab based in Africa. Leveraging their expertise and knowledge, Adanian Labs will provide a transformative and customized experience for participating SMEs.

“The application window will officially open on August 10th and run for two weeks until August 24th. Aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners are encouraged to seize this exceptional opportunity to participate in a transformative three-month program that promises to supercharge their business growth.

“The program’s timeline includes rigorous screening and selection processes, ensuring that only the most promising and dedicated entrepreneurs are chosen. Applications will be reviewed from August 17th to August 30th, followed by a comprehensive evaluation by a panel of industry experts. The final selection of participants will be announced on August 31st, with onboarding scheduled for the first week of September.

“Our goal is to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, scalability, and social impact for Nigerian SMEs,” said Eero Tarjanne, Head of Business Development at Ayoba. “We are excited to collaborate with Adanian Labs, a leading expert in venture building and tech capacity building, to deliver a program that will empower and transform the businesses of our participants.”

“The accelerator program represents a significant opportunity for ambitious SMEs in Nigeria,” said Killian Mayua, Country Head at Adanian Labs, Nigeria. “Through our advanced Learning Management System and comprehensive support, we are committed to equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and resources for sustainable growth.”

“We are looking for businesses that demonstrate potential for rapid growth, sustainable scalability, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities,” added Tarjanne from ayoba. “The accelerator program will serve as a launchpad for these ambitious entrepreneurs, propelling them toward success”