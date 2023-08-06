How we contributed towards peaceful elections in A’Ibom – Group

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A group under the aegis of, Youth for Change Initiative, YOFCI, has revealed how it contributed towards the peaceful atmosphere witnessed throughout the 2023 general elections in Akwa Ibom State.

It listed projects adopted to quell electoral violence in the state to include, Strategic Engagement & Advocacy for 2023 Peaceful Election (SEA-P) and Election Violence Prevention and Mitigation (e-VIP)

The Project Lead of SEA-P, Mr. Harrison Udim who made this known weekend during a media briefing in Uyo, noted that through the project they were able to equip the citizens with information on how to conduct themselves peacefully during the election period.

Udim explained that they were delighted that their efforts and strategies adopted paid off at the end unlike in the previous election years in the state that used to be characterised by widespread violence.

His words: ” The projects Youth for Change Initiative, YOFCI, aopted to quell election violence in Akwa Ibom included; Strategic Engagement & Advocacy for 2023 Peaceful Election (SEA-P) project and Election Violence Prevention and Mitigation (e-VIP) project.

“We engaged with citizens and sensitized them on conflict sensitivity and election violence before, during and after the 2023 general elections. We embarked on eight months intensive enlightenment campaign with stakeholders and all other political actors.

“Communities that were highly prone to violence and conflicts were identified across the three senatorial districts and spotlighted for the campaigns.They included; Itu/Ibiono Ibom in Uyo Senatorial District, Onna/Eket in Eket Senatorial District, and Essien Udim/Ini in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.”

Also addressing newsmen, the Project Lead of the e-VIP project, Mr. Peace Edem noted that they engaged critical stakeholders and made them to sign peace Accord.

He added that during the 2023 general elections that the organization also established of community-based stakeholders’ network in the state to respond to reported violence incidences.

He said that they equally ensured that post-election engagement was also carried out in Obot Akara, Ibiono Ibom, and Itu local government areas to prevent post-election violence, noting “That’s why the just concluded election remains the most peaceful in the history of elections in the state.

“The e-VIP project strategies were; sensitization/Media Messaging, Community Stakeholders Networks (CSNs), Training of Peace Monitors in Election-Related Conflict Incident Reporting, Advocacy Visitations, and Multi-Stakeholders’ Forum”