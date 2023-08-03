How to create interest in vocational education – Okwara

…explains why 6-3-3-4 system failed

By Adesina Wahab



To create and sustain the interest of youths in vocational education, the government should establish certificated courses that are practical in nature which will allow those who have excelled in them to be rated like those who have relevant academic certificates.

This was the submission of the founder of the first private technical and vocational centre in Nigeria, Rimax Institute of Science and Technology, Lagos, Chief Livinus Chukwudi Okwara, during an interactive session with newsmen.

According to him, such a step would encourage people who are gifted in technical and vocational areas, but who may not be too good academically to find their niches and contribute adequately to the progress and development of the country.

“Some people are gifted, in fact some are geniuses who can do wonderful things with their hands, but may not be too good academically. We can devise a way whereby what such people can do can be measured or rated. For instance, somebody who is an auto mechanic, who can do a lot of things in a vehicle, based on his competence and experience, can be rated to have something that is equal to a first degree for instance.

“With minimal academic proficiency, such a person can even grow in the civil service if he is in the Ministry of Works for example. One of the reasons for this is that it could be a deficiency in English Language, the means of instruction, that may be the barrier to such a person from being good academically.

“We should de-emphasise academic qualifications. We all know that most of those who turned out to be great inventors are not necessarily first call academics. Those who are doing exploits, how many of them bagged catalogue of academic certificates?.

“Now, the dearth of technicians, artisans and others have taken a great toll on our country. We now have to go to neighbouring countries to get such people. It is in view of this that we want to start a vocational secondary school later this year, precisely next academic session.

“Our goal is to introduce a secondary school that is vocational in nature and which will also offer the necessary academic subjects. By the time a person finishes from the school, he would have acquired some skills in certain areas. It is time we realized the importance of skills acquisition in this country,” he said.

Okwara, who was one of those who did the ground work for the introduction of the 6-3-3-4 system of education in the country, noted that it failed because the parents, teachers and students have been conditioned to believe that everybody must go to the university even when they lack the capacity.

“Before the then military government introduced the system, I was part of those who did the ground work. We were at the University of Ibadan for weeks. The intention was that after three years of secondary school education, teachers should be able to know which area a student is good and to appropriately advise such on what to do.

“Anybody who cannot cope with academic works should be encouraged to move to a technical school, but that is not done. All the students are rushed to finish secondary school when some cannot cope. Some of the students, after finishing secondary school education will come out with poor results and still feel too big to learn a vocation and they become miscreants,” he stated.

Okwara said when he registered the school in 1975 after coming back from England, he established campuses across the country to take the message of vocational training and skill acquisition to every part of the nation.

He appealed to the government to do everything possible to revive and encourage technical and vocational institutes to thrive.