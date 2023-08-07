How to check 2023 WAEC result on your phone via SMS

WASSCE scratch cad

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, results.

The Council stated that it was able to surmount challenges of insecurity, and cash policy among others, via technological innovation that saw over 91 percent of candidates’ results released 44 days after the examination ended.

WAEC’s Head of Nigeria Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said this at a briefing on Monday, at the body’s national office, Yaba, Lagos.

For the students who will be checking results, here are steps to follow.

Step 1: Type WAECExaminationnumberPIN*Examyear through your phone (there should not be a space in between).

Step 2: Send to 32327.

Step 3: You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

It should be noted that only MTN, Glo and Airtel subscribers can actually check their WAEC results using this SMS method.

Students can repeat the step if they do not receive your WAEC result via SMS, kindly repeat this step again.

SMS charges will be applied when checking your WASSCE result using text messages.

You will need to have purchased the WAEC Direct Scratch card in order to check your result via text message. The scratch card pin is what is needed in the PIN section of the SMS you will send to 32327.

Candidates who registered for the May/June examination can do also access their results through the portal of WAEC.