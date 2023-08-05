How those who took over from my father are derailing the church – Rev Ogbonmwan

.Wants the new leadership to correct anomalies

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – Rev Emmanuel Ogbonmwan is the first son of the founder of Christ Apostolic Church of God Mission who died 16 years ago. The children recently held the 16th anniversary of the demise of their father and the second year anniversary of their mother, late Deaconess (Mrs) Grace Ogbonmwan.

Can we meet you sir?



My name is Reverend Emmanuel Ogbonmwan, I am the son to the late Apostle (Dr) Samuel Enoragbon Ogbonmwan, the founder of Christ Apostolic Church of God Mission and by the grace of God my position at the church at the moment is a District Pastor at Aduwawa District Headquarters and I thank God for making me and my siblings to witness the 16th year remembrance of our father and the two years remembrance of our mother and I would say they were co-founders of Christ Apostolic Church of God Mission and I thank God and for the celebration, myself and my siblings.



The celebration went well and we appreciate God for it and I think I should be particular about myself because of what I have been through to see and to witness the day and I appreciate God immensely for that and now I will be forever grateful that I am alive to say thank you Lord.



Is there anything you miss about your father?



I miss my father a lot, and some of the things I miss are his genuineness and I miss his fatherly love. He raised us in a genuine way to be very truthful and to be straight forward. He was not a man that cut corners. He would tell you how it is and he tried as much as possible to inculcate that in the lives of those who were with him particularly to his children that he gave birth to and by the grace of God today, I feel what he genuinely taught us the children, we are adhering to them and by the grace of God, we are embracing them and we are appreciating him for that genuineness



How will you relate these qualities of your father to the church he left behind?

We thank God, for the family first and foremost, we the children even before my mother died, we tried as much as possible to hold on because my father spoke to us and told us his vision for the family and at the same time his vision for the church. The church has come a long way, we started well, but along the line I think so many things have gone wrong by my own experience.



What are some of those things that have gone wrong?



I got into this mission as a pastor in the year 2005, I have gone through the ranks and file like the police will say; I was an assistant pastor, I became a resident pastor, then I grew up to become a parish pastor and from a parish pastor, I’m now a district pastor and I thank God for the experiences that I’ve been able to gather and looking at that, it has been good but along the line after my mother died, I began to see something different, even though my father told me that things obviously will change at a particular time, I never wanted to believe that, but I now found that already, things became difficult and things began to change. We began to experience some negative things, things around me began to crumble and I was wondering, what is happening? Is it what my father told me to be careful of or to really observe? When I saw this whole thing it began to dawn on me about what he said but I never thought that it will turn to regret but today we are seeing it, I am seeing it and it is very painful that people who confessed to be loyal to a father that brought them up and today, the difference has become very clear and it is very hard to comprehend what has gone wrong and some of these persons we met along the line, I told them this is what and what they need to do but unfortunately, they are adamant, they stuck to their own plans.

After your father’s death you had a new leader who has just retired and there is a new person who will

soon be unveiled, are you comfortable with the processes?

Looking at what is happening right now, I am not comfortable, the whole thing has changed, it is not what my father planned for this mission; a lot of things have gone wrong in the sense that my father loved this mission, sacrificed himself, this is a man that had physical disabilities and in that state, God blessed him and God was able to direct him, the growth of the mission was the wisdom that God gave to him and today it is the grace that God bestowed on Apostle Ogbonmwan that is still carrying the mission.

For my uncle that took over, because of what I experienced during his regime, I spoke to him one on one and I felt there were some things he ought to have done differently, but on the long run, looking at what he has done, it makes me to feel that he deviated because I have a lot of things that I need to say and given the time I will say.

What is your message to the new leadership?



First, if they actually know the vision of the vision bearer, of the man Apostle Ogbonmwan, I think following suit will become so easy because looking at what is happening right now favouritism has crept in and it is not going to help at all. I know within this short period of time that the mission has changed baton, a lot of things have happened that is not encouraging.



In 2021when my mother died, after the burial, I became sick and during the period of my sickness my eyes opened and I saw a lot of things that ought not to have been. It is quite unfortunate that today, a lot of people are shying away from the truth and to me, shying away from the truth cannot yield anything positive and by the grace of God, I wish we can go back to the drawing board to know what my father Apostle Ogbonmwan actually wanted the church to be.



Now when I say favouritism, looking at the hierarchy of the church right now, even though when I brought it up one time, I went to the GS emeritus, I was with him in the office, I spoke with him and I told him what I needed to tell him. I am in support of the growth of the church but it should be in the right way and I told him that the hierarchy is a bit faulty. Even though his younger brother who is the present GS was coming in, I told him no, Sir this can’t be right. Why don’t you get somebody else? He said no that that is not the hierarchy of the church that he feel the hierarchy should go to, Reverend Matthew who is now the present GS and that they would stand by that, I didn’t have problem with that but where I have a problem with you as the General Superintendent, you are retiring and you are conniving to bring up your own biological son to become the foreign mission superintendent where you have others, who could equally go for that position.

What are you building? It means you have an ulterior motive to make sure that you hold on to the control of the Christ Apostolic Church of God Mission which to me, doesn’t make sense.



Why am I saying this, I don’t think I’m selfish, my father is the founder of this mission, why don’t you make me a member of the Board of Trustees, you bluntly refused. You said you can’t pick anybody from the streets to become a member of the Board of Trustees and I am quite aware that few people have asked and you don’t have a genuine reason to say why you cannot make this man and I believe all is because you have ulterior motives, looking at that, I felt it is not ideal, there was something wrong with your arrangements. They lied that I am a member of the BoT but going through the Corporate Affairs Commission records, there was nothing indicating that I have papers to prove that and looking at what has happened, I strongly believe that there is something that is not right. I also know that there is a deliberate refusal to pay annual returns to the CAC thereby making the mission’s status inactive, the church’s properties and assets are being sold off without due consultation with relevant stakeholders and many other infractions.



If you are saying my father is the founder, there should be a proof and there should be a follow-up to that claim but right now, there is nothing like that. None of his children are members of any viable board in the church which to me I feel is wrong so I stand against that. Whatever is happening right now is not ideal, it is not authentic. So I would have loved a system whereby things will be put right and know where we are going.

My message to members is that I want the members to know what is actually going on. If we are saying we stand on truth, let it be truth, not a feeble and a system that doesn’t add up. To me, that is not how the church ought to be operated. I have just said a little, so many things have happened. Those who stand by the truth, they know what is happening, they know what is going on and They would know that the notices are not right and I want things to be right. That is where I stand.