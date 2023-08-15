How political detractors wanted to use EFCC to tarnish my reputation — Raymond Onyimba

By Steve Oko

A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Anike Development Centre in Enugu State, Chief Enekwechi Raymond Onyimba, has recounted his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, “because of politics”.

Chief Onyimba, a former chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Awgu Local Government Area, accused his political enemies of using the anti-graft agency to tarnish his reputation on a trumped-up charge just to scuttle his political ambition.

EFCC had in 2014, arraigned Onyimba before an Enugu State High Court on a two- count charge of criminal diversion of funds and obtaining money by false pretense.

The anti -graft agency had accused him of selling a landed property located at Trans-Ekulu, New GRA, Enugu to one Enyinnaya but withheld the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the property valued at N30 million and used the said C of O as collateral to secure a loan for his company, Ojaz Nigeria Limited.

After several years of legal fireworks, the suit marked E/166c/2014, was eventually decided by Justice N. N Nebo in favour of the accused.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Chief Onyimba who is the Managing Director of Ojaz Link Nigeria ltd, said that trouble started in 2014 when he wanted to vie for the chairmanship of Awgu LGA.

According to him, he had before then, sold part of his landed property at Trans- Ekulu Enugu to a willing buyer but when he indicated interest in the council poll, his opponents went behind and instigated the buyer to make unnecessary trouble apparently to demarket him using blackmail.

He said: “I had a landed property at Trans Ekulu Enugu, and I sold part of it to one Enyinnaya. I had before then, kept the titled documents of the land in the bank for safekeep but I gave him Power of Attorney for the portion I sold to him because part of the land was still mine. The buyer knew all these facts and never bothered.

” But the moment I indicated interest in Awgu LG poll, my political enemies who considered me a threat became very uncomfortable, and wanted to stop me by all means. They went behind and instigated the man who bought part of my land to start unnecessary trouble with me. They asked him to demand for the titled documents of the land.

” So, when he asked for it I told him there was no way I would release the Certificate of Occupancy to him because I did not sell the entire property to him. I told him that Power of Attorney was enough for him because part of the land still belongs to me, and he knew.

” Before I knew it, they went and reported me to the EFCC. I was invited by the EFFCC and I reported. I explained everything to them and told them that this could not be EFCC matter because the land in question was not in dispute, and that I was not denying that I sold part of the land to him. After the explanations, I was allowed to go.

“The following week, the people went and reported me to the police. That was during the dreadful era of SARS ( Special Anti Robbery Squad). So, they reported me to SARS and I was invited by SARS. But after I had made the same explanations to them I was allowed to go.”

The PDP chieftain said he later travelled abroad, and upon his return was re-invited by the EFCC which detained him for weeks and later arraigned him.

“I later travelled overseas and when I came back the EFCC man invited me, and said he wanted us to meet. So, when I came, the man arrested me and detained me for over two weeks.

” I was later charged to court but granted bail by the court. But before the EFCC arraigned me, they took my photographs. I never knew what they were up to. I didn’t know my opponents were out to use it to blackmail me and stop me from the Council election. Politics in Nigeria can be something else!

” So, the following week, the news was all over the place. ‘ Enugu council aspirant in EFCC net over N30 m land deal’. All sorts of malicious headlines were churned out just to tarnish my reputation.

” Later the EFCC guy called me and said I should come for settlement. But I said I was not going to settle anybody because I committed no crime. I vowed to pursue the matter in court to a logical end. They insisted I should bring the titled documents of the land and I went to the bank and brought it. When they sighted it they needed no further convintion that truly I had no ulterior motives.

” So, I decided to continue with the court case. The Judge handling it later died, and the matter was transferred to another Judge. The matter lingered but was eventually decided in my favour.

” At a point the people stopped coming to court. It was only the EFCC that was showing up. The court after looking at the merits of the matter discharged and acquitted me.

” My joy today is that a court of competent jurisdiction has looked at the matter and found that I was innocent. I have been discharged of the allegation of fraud leveled against me”.

A certified true copy of the court judgment was sighted by Vanguard.

The judgment delivered by Justice N. N Nebo of the Enugu State High Court, read in part:”It is hereby ordered, pursuant to section 195 of the ACJ law of Enugu State 2017, that the charge be, and is hereby struck out, and the accused person be, and is hereby discharged”.

Chief Onyimba who described his ordeal as horrible decried politics of bitterness and acrimony by some elements desperate for power.

He also condemned the use of government agencies as instruments of oppression against perceived political enemies, describing the trend as a threat to democracy in Nigeria.

Chief Onyimba advised those nursing political ambition to be prepared for the challenges and bitter side of the game.

He, also cautioned against “pull him down” mentally among politicians, saying that “a day of reward awaits everyone”

” Political desperados must not forget that there is always life after politics, and whatever anybody does will someday hunt him”, he added.

Chief Onyimba who described himself as a victim of Enugu political warfare, however, thanked the judiciary for remaining the last hope of the oppressed.

” My joy is that today my innocence has been proved and I