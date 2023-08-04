How police in Delta arrested 2, recover stolen Ondo govt’s vehicle

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

THE Delta State Police Command, has it revealed how it arrested two suspects over their alleged involvement in the theft of a vehicle belonging to the Ondo State Government.

The vehicle attached to the Ondo State Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure was removed from where parked at Owo town and was recovered in Patani, Delta State.

The suspects,Tochukwu Nnamani ‘m’ age 22 years and Chukwuma Unue ‘m’ age 38, were paraded by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe at the Command’s headquarters, Asaba.

Edafe said: “On 30/7/2023, at about the Command received a distress call from Ondo State and that it is suspected that the vehicle was already in Delta State, armed with relevant information, the CP immediately detailed the CP-Decoy squad to embark on an intelligence led investigation.

“The team embarked on a technical intelligence led investigation, trailed the car to Patani, and the DPO Patani was contacted who in turn alerted police patrol team stationed on the Patani expressway and at about 2030hours of same date, the vehicle was sighted and flagged down by the policemen.

“The vehicle with reg no. OD 231 A10 was recovered and two suspects namely, Tochukwu Nnamani ‘m’ age 22 years from Rivers state and Chukwuma Unue ‘m’ age 38 years from Rivers State were arrested.

“The suspects claimed that the vehicle was handed to them by one Efe in Ughelli for them to deliver to one Chief Ojukwu at Mbaima town in River State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle belong to Ondo State Government but attached to Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure and the vehicle was removed from where parked at Owo town in Ondo state.

“Case will be transferred to Ondo State Police Command.”