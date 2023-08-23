How Nigeria can tackle transnational threats — DG DSS

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Director General of the State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, along with other experts from the security sector and academia, has outlined how Nigeria can tackle transnational threats in an increasingly globalized world.

He spoke at a seminar hosted by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Wednesday, as part of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16.

The course consists of a cohort of 86 participants from various Nigerian and international institutions.

The theme of the event was ‘Globalization and Regional Economic Integration: Implications for Sustainable Development in Africa.’

During his address, Yusuf Bichi, the DG of DSS, emphasized the necessity of international cooperation and knowledge sharing to address the security challenges posed by globalization.

“Transnational threats recognize no national boundaries and our ability to counter them effectively relies on our ability to work together seamlessly,” Bichi said.

He further highlighted the task of striking a delicate balance between security imperatives and sustainable development goals, assuring that the Department of State Services is committed to meeting this challenge head-on.

Delivering the keynote speech, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, proposed a single African currency as a solution for economic growth and unity in the region.

Na’Allah, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Philip Afaha, urged Europeans to allow African countries to solve their problems in their own way, without interference.”

Earlier, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Chairman of the occasion and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), emphasized the need for collaboration between the academic community and intelligence counterparts to address common challenges.

“Together, academics and the intelligence community can work closely to provide insights not available elsewhere,” said Rasheed.

On his part, the Commandant of the NISS, Ayodele Adeleke, stated that the seminar aimed to enhance the participants’ knowledge and promote inter-agency synergy and international competition.

The focus, he explained, was on leadership skills and strategies to address dynamic and complex national and global security challenges.

Other speakers at the seminar, including Professor Udenta Udenta, Professors Yakubu Ochefu, Ayoade Dunmoye, and Ladi Hamalai, also contributed to the discussion on the implications of globalization and regional economic integration for sustainable development in Africa.

They also shed light on the current situation in Niger Republic, citing interference and interests from Europeans and Americans as a significant concern.

The EIMC 16 seminar provided an important platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities presented by globalization, with particular focus on enhancing security and fostering development in Africa.