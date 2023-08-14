How man killed his 2 nieces in Ogun bush

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A man identified as Taye Agbaje has reportedly killed his younger brother’s two children in a bush in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was gathered that Taye, on August 6, went to his sibling’s house at Kemta Abata in Abeokuta, took away the two girls on his bike and later killed them with a cutlass.

It was also gathered that the father of the children, Idowu Agbaje, who was not at home when Taye came for the kids, started searching for them when he returned home in the evening.

He alerted members of the community, who told him they saw the two girls on his brother’s motorcycle during the day.

Residents of Kemta Abata expressed shock over the incident, saying the suspect does not live within the community.

A source in the community, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that Taye was presently in police custody.

In a viral video, Agbaje said he macheted the two girls, Promise, nine years, and her seven-year-old younger sister, Testimony, inside the bush and left their corpses there.

Agbaje while being queried in the video, denied killing the kids for money ritual purposes but couldn’t explain why their private parts were also missing and could not even be found at the scene of the crime.

“When Taye was asked about the whereabouts of the girls, he denied knowing about their whereabouts. Members of the community said they saw him conveying the girls, yet he said he only took them to the market.

“He was taken to Kemta police division, where he later confessed to have killed his nieces. Taye took the police to the bush where he slit his nieces throats and left the bodies.

“We all saw the bodies where he killed them. Police have evacuated the corpses to the mortuary. Taye did not give any particular reason for his action, he only said the mother of the kids had spiritually taken his glory for her husband. This is very shocking,” the source narrated.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, describing the incident as incomprehensible.

According to Odutola, the suspect showed no remorse while being interrogated by the police, stating that he kept blaming Satan for the act.

“The suspect didn’t give any specific reason why he killed his brother’s children. There was no any sign of remorse. He’s just blaming Satan and that does not exist in law,” Odutola said.