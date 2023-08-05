How I escaped China’s mass arrests, Chinese activist 

One day in mid-March 2017, I had just finished giving my weekly lecture on film directing at Xinjiang Arts Institute in Urumqi when my wife called. She told me that our friend Dilber had arrived from Kashgar, in south-west Xinjiang, and that she was headed to the front gate of the Arts Institute to meet her. Dilber was the hospitality director of a famous Kashgar hotel.

While shooting the television series Kashgar Story the year before, our film crew had stayed at the hotel for two months. We chatted often with Dilber and had a number of meals together; by the time we left Kashgar, we had got to know each other well.

Over the phone, my wife, Marhaba, told me that Dilber’s son, who was studying acting at Xinjiang Arts Institute, had been drinking and picking fights in his dorm, and that the institute was threatening to expel him for violating the code of conduct. Dilber had hurried to Urumqi to plead with school administrators for her son to be allowed to continue his studies.

When I reached the front gate, I saw Dilber standing alone. As I was greeting her, Marhaba arrived. We had barely begun catching up when Dilber burst into tears. Assuming that she was crying for her son, we tried to comfort her. But Dilber was not worried only about her son. She told us what had been happening in Kashgar the past few days.

Mass arrests had begun in Kashgar. The wave of arrests was so immense that existing detention facilities in the city – police station lockups, prisons, holding centres, labour camps, drug-detox facilities – had been quickly overwhelmed. Within days, numerous schools, government offices and even hospitals had been converted into detention and re-education centres hastily outfitted with iron doors, window bars and barbed wire.

Rumours spread that, outside the city, construction was proceeding rapidly on multiple new so-called “study centres”, each meant to house tens of thousands. Fear reigned everywhere. People said the day of judgment had come.

According to Dilber, the primary targets of this round of arrests were devout individuals from Xinjiang’s mostly Muslim Uyghur population. In addition, any Uyghur who had been abroad, for whatever reason, was to be detained. Only last spring, the Uyghur owner of the hotel where Dilber worked had led a weeklong trip to Dubai for about 20 outstanding employees, including Dilber. For employees who had served foreign guests for years but had never been abroad themselves, this trip was marvellous and exciting.

Now, though, the trip seemed to have brought them catastrophe. Dilber had flown into Urumqi only the day before, but received a phone call from her local police station in Kashgar, ordering her to return at once. She planned to go back the next morning, after taking care of her son’s troubles. She was clearly terrified that she would be detained as soon as she returned.

We invited Dilber to lunch, but she had no stomach for it. “Next time,” she said forlornly. But no one knew when that next time would come, if ever. Marhaba and I took our leave. As I started the car, Marhaba wasted no time in calling my mother in Kashgar to ask how she was doing. My mother confirmed that my relatives in Kashgar were safe, at least for now.

After this, I began paying close attention to the way the mass arrests were unfolding.

Three days later, as I sat working in my office, I received a phone call from an old friend who had been “reformed” alongside me in a “re-education through labour” camp in Kashgar 20 years earlier.

In 1996, I had planned to study abroad in Turkey, but I had been arrested at China’s border with Kyrgyzstan on spurious charges of attempting to take illegal and confidential materials out of the country. In an era when any Uyghur could be arrested under any pretext, it seemed my turn had come.

After a year and a half in an Urumqi prison, I was sentenced to three years of reform through labour. Having already served half of that time, I was sent to serve the remaining year and a half of my sentence in the labour camp. By the time I was released, I had been fired from my job as a teacher. I had returned to Urumqi with no job, no money and no home.

After my friend and I exchanged pleasantries, he told me that in Hotan, the region south-east of Kashgar where he lived, other former inmates from our time in the camp had been arrested one after another over the last several days. His turn was coming soon, he said, and he was worried about me as well. He was relieved to hear that I was still all right. I thanked him and offered some feeble words of comfort.

As the conversation came to an end, he spoke in a low voice. “OK, then. I entrust you to God.” While his words were a typical form of farewell in Uyghur, to me they felt like a more final goodbye.

A few days passed. I called him, but his phone wasn’t on. That week I called him several times, but his phone remained off.

I called three mutual friends in Hotan to ask about him. Their phones were off, too. Hotan, 900 miles from Urumqi, suddenly seemed even further away. A strange feeling flashed through me that not a living soul remained there. If things keep on like this, I thought, soon it would be my turn to be “sent to study”.