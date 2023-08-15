By Rita Okoye

Serial entrepreneur Jimmy Ofuoyan, has successfully made lemonade out of the lemons life threw at him.

The young man generally regarded as the epitome of a self-made entrepreneur has a humble beginning as someone born without a silver spoon and as one of nine children who grew up without basic entitlements.

Handicapped by poverty, he did not have the privilege of secondary education, so he turned to vocation and acquired skills in braiding and fixing women’s hair and men’s hairstyling at his brother’s unisex salon.

He put the skill to work and became self-employed as a teenager. But the hunger for a successful life drove him on a quest for greener pastures in 2016, when, at 18, he migrated to Italy through the hazardous Libya route.

Not surprisingly, he fell victim to human traffickers and had to spend 18 months in a Libyan prison. Though it was a low moment in his life, the young man did not allow the situation to crush his spirit. He went on doing what he knew best—providing haircut services to inmates and traffickers.

When he eventually found his way to Italy, Jimmy Ofuoyan continued to practise his vocation, first in Sicily and later in the city of Penne in Abruzzo. In his spare time, he also worked as a disc jockey to make ends meet.

Pescara was where he became his own man in 2018 when, after failing to land a job, he continued his vocation and started a home service, and in no time, he became the town’s favourite barber. Among his customers were famous Italian footballers, including Juventus’ Leandro Fernandes.

Today, he is the proud owner of two international brands, namely 360Kuts and Khalilimage, the former a haircut service, the latter a digital content company.