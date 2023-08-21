How ex-gov Uduaghan adopted me 14 yrs ago – Ex bus conductor

By Dickson Omobola

Fourteen years after then governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, adopted a young bus conductor in Warri, Mr. Japheth Omene, the latter has counted and named his blessings.

Omene, who was 17 years-old at the time, had his life transformed and placed on a trajectory of growth.

The encounter, which Omene described as divine, saw him being fully adopted by Uduaghan, who trained him in secondary school and university.

To date, the former governor is still playing fatherly role to Omene, who has graduated and is optimistic about the future.

Recalling the meeting with then Governor Uduaghan, which was a turning point in his life, Omene said:”

No doubt, my story is not new but every year I have something to talk about. This clearly shows that what happened on August 19th 2009 was a divine arrangement of God himself. This is because on my way to the PTI Conference Center for an event, I was in the company of a friend whose name is Raymond and we noticed the convoy of the then governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan who was making his way to the same event. From all indications, our parts were not supposed to cross, much less meeting in person.

“On our way to the venue, a man on a motorcycle approached Raymond and I, and was jokingly asking us which football club we were supporting. Raymond replied by saying he was supporting Manchester United; I told him that I support Chelsea. The man laughed and told me to hop on his motorcycle so that he could drop me off at the venue. Surprisingly, he refused to allow Raymond to come along. I became hesitant but then noticed that my friend did not mind. I then hopped on the motorcycle and was taken to the venue where I decided to wait for my friend at the entrance.

The governor’s convoy had just arrived when I dropped at the entrance and the place was rowdy. I was behind the crowd waiting for Raymond when something spoke to me and asked me to go in front of the crowd in order to see the face of the governor. So I did, and behold, there I was, right in front of the governor. Surprisingly, a few minutes later, the governor beckoned on me and asked me to come to him and so I did.

“This marked a significant turning point in my life and right from that moment, God has been faithful. I remain grateful to God and I continue to ask for his continuous blessings on His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan.”