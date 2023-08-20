How Edo based JOOPSA will drive public service transformation in Nigeria – DG

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Director General of the Edo State-based John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, Imuwahen Ajoonu has said the official launch of the academy a few days ago would see a recommitment to driving public service transformation in Edo State and Nigeria.

The academy is named after the first civilian governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

She stated this while speaking to journalists in Benin City where she said the aim is to make the academy a premier learning destination for public sector in the country.

Ajoonu said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration birthed the institution to meet the demands of contemporary society on service delivery.

She also disclosed that as part of efforts to meet the proposed target of training 10,000 workers before the end of the year, 5,000 employees from various ministries and agencies, in addition to over 5,000 trained so far, will soon be equipped with digital skills, leadership, public service fundamentals and soft skills.

According to her, “The role of the public service in an era marked by rapid technological advancements, shifting societal expectations, and complex global challenges has become more crucial than ever before. The effective functioning of government bodies and institutions directly impacts the well-being of societies, economies, and the overall progress of nations.

“Recognizing this need for continuous improvement and adaptation, the concept of public service transformation has gained prominence with institutions like the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy taking center stage in facilitating this evolution.

“It offers programmes that focus on leadership, management, strategic thinking, ethics, policy analysis, and communication skills. By enhancing the capabilities of public servants, the academy equips them to navigate the challenges of modern governance effectively,” she added.