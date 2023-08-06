How Bauchi man helped police apprehend robbery suspects

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi Command, has arrested two suspects, Yahaya Inusa and Abubakar Ibrahim for robbery after they stormed a victim’s house with weapons in the early hours of the day.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement, said the victim charged at one of the suspects with Dane gun and overpowered him, making them to take to their heels.

“On 31/07/2023, operatives attached to Soro Divisional Police Headquarters arrested Yahaya Inusa and Abubakar Ibrahim, all armed with Dane-gun and cutlass, who stormed the victim’s residence at 2300hrs and demanded money.

“The victim showed some resistance to the suspects by confronting one of the suspects, who was armed with a Dane gun. This scared the suspects, who took to their heels.

“Upon receiving the information, detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer drafted to the scene and recovered exhibits abandoned by the suspects. Investigation was initiated, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to having committed the crime. Meanwhile, the suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for discreet investigation.”

In a related development, the police spokesman also said that the command arrested two suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery among others.