By Shola Ogundipe

•Says twice-daily sexual pleasure enabled her to quit painkillers

Hannah Shewan Stevens, a Canadian woman who began suffering from chronic pain at 14, has overcome her opioid addiction by using orgasms to manage her pain. She was prescribed codeine and tramadol, but became addicted to them at the peak of her addiction.

At 30, Hannah has turned back on prescription medication and now relies on orgasms as part of a system to minimize daily pain. She describes the constant pain she experienced as a teenager, including constant aches in her lower back, stung joints, and stabbing pains throughout her body.

Hannah experienced chronic fatigue, insomnia, and a decline in mental health due to prescription drugs like codeine and tramadol. She developed a reliance on these drugs, taking up to 15 pills daily.

At 21, she quit cold turkey, experiencing a brutal withdrawal. She later received a diagnosis of chronic pain due to fibromyalgia and joint hypermobility syndrome. After an intense session with an ex, Hannah experienced relief from pain for the first time in 10 years.

Hannah discovered a system to reduce daily pain levels using morning and evening orgasms, separating sexual pleasure from pain management. She believes orgasms, combined with physiotherapy and meditation, form the perfect coping mechanism.

While not a primary treatment method, studies suggest orgasms can be beneficial, such as for partial relief of headaches in migraine patients.

A Sage study found that 38 percent of migraine patients and 48 percent of cluster headache patients reported experiencing sexual activity during an attack. In migraine, 34 percent reported improvement, while 33 percent reported worsening.

In cluster headache, 31 percent reported improvement, 91 percent reported moderate to complete relief, and 50 percent reported worsening. Some patients, particularly male migraine patients, used sexual activity as a therapeutic tool.

The data suggests that sexual activity can lead to partial or complete relief of headache in some migraine and cluster headache patients.