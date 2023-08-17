Housing scheme: Take possession now or forfeit allocation, Lagos warns allotees

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has urged all allottees of state owned housing scheme to take immediate possession of their allocations or forfeit it to government after a certain period.

This came just as it assured residents of transparency and openness in allocations of homes in state owned estates.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, made the remarks while giving an update at Alausa, Ikeja, on developments in the state housing sector.

Olowoshago said: “Allocation of homes to Lagosians will continue to follow a transparent procedure.”

He stressed that the unending population growth of the state has made decent homes to be inaccessible particularly for the low and medium income earners.

Olowoshago, however, affirmed that the state government’s intervention had made a significant impact by providing subsidized homes in good environment .

He said: “With subsidised homes built by the state government in decent environments, more Lagosians can now boast of decent shelter.”

Olowoshago, revealed that the ways to own the subsidised homes are through outright purchase and “Rent to Own scheme.”

He then said that the target of the state built home are the first time home owners who are ready to start living in the houses immediately.

Olowoshago said; “Let me state categorically that we are not building for investors or property speculators and henceforth, those who do not take possession of their allocations will forfeit it to government after a certain period”.

He said that this is to ensure that state owned homes are not locked up while some residents lack decent accomodations.

The Permanent Secretary, also unveiled plans to ensure that the home provision reach those who need them, thereby bridging housing deficit in the state.

He said “We will open up online platforms for filling of forms. Since provision is still short of demand, open balloting will be done to assure us that qualified residents can access homes without knowing anyone in power.”

Olowoshago added that those who can apply for the homes are residents who are over 18 years of age with evidence of registration with the State Registration Agency, tax payers, and first time home owners with evidence of regular income.”

Olowoshago affirmed that more homes are still coming in all the five administrative divisions of the state.

“We have ongoing construction at Ibeshe, Ita marun Epe, Sangotedo Phase 2, Ajara and Egan.

“More initiaves are also in the process for homes in thousands for workers. These will come with convenient mortgage packages spreading over 10 years”, he said.

Olowoshago, further said that the maintenance of State Government’s completed estates too is being firmed up to ensure transperancy and accountability on the part of appointed facility managers.

Olowoshago said that “The trend now is for Facility Management Agencies, Resident Association Executives and Scheme officers to be joint signatories to Estate Maintenance accounts.”

He disclosed that the effort has brought openness to estates maintenance and improved the quality of service in all the estates.

Olowoshago therefore, urged all residents of state’s estates to trust the process in the hope that it will bring the desired peace and progress to the estates.