Housing Minister pledges support for REDAN

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has vowed to champion the cause of the Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN), as they seek to access crucial support from key stakeholders, including Shelter Afrique.

During a meeting with REDAN executives in Abuja, Dangiwa promised to lead a crusade for better engagement and support from Shelter Afrique, a finance institution to which Nigeria is a significant contributor.

“We are the second-largest investors in Shelter Afrique, and despite this, Nigerians have not benefited much from them. I believe their engagement with REDAN opens an avenue for us to benefit, and as Minister, I will lead that crusade,” Dangiwa stated.

The Minister also responded to various issues raised by REDAN’s President and CEO, Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, particularly expressing his support for REDAN’s flagship project, the Rural-Urban Housing Initiative (RUHI-774).

He commended the initiative, which aims to develop at least 109 housing units in each of Nigeria’s 774 local governments, and assured REDAN that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) would provide support.

“As long as you can build, you can leverage on FMBN which provides affordable housing for Nigerians. I assure you that I will be at the forefront when you are launching this project,” Dangiwa said.

He commended REDAN for their role in addressing the country’s housing deficit and increasing the housing stock, assuring that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development would collaborate closely with the association.

“I have to commend REDAN for their wonderful performance in this crusade for housing deficit in the country, and also increasing the stock of houses within the country,” the Minister added.

Dangiwa also committed to supporting the Recon bill, stating that he would use whatever means at his disposal to ensure that the bill reaches the President.

“Today I’m hearing about the RECON bill for the first time and it is a very good development. I assure you that I will go through the bill and use whatever I can to make sure the bill gets to Mr President,” he said.

The meeting was also an opportunity for Wamakko to congratulate Dangiwa on his appointment as Minister and to inform him of the strides made by the 6th REDAN Executive, inaugurated in February 2020.

“We are particularly grateful that the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, knowing his pedigree, experience, and performance as the Immediate Past Managing Director of the foremost Apex Mortgage Bank, rightly assigned him the responsibility of re-creating and energizing the Housing and Urban Development Ministry,” Wamakko stated.