House of Reps commend D’Tigress 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship win

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives has commended the outstanding performance of Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress who emerged winners of the just concluded 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by House Spokesman and Chairman Committee on Media and Public Affairs,Hon Akin Rotimi and Chairman, House Committee on Sports Hon Ekene Adams Abubakar.

According to the Chairmen, the historic fourth consecutive win is a testament to the virtues of consistency, diligence, and teamwork, which they have eminently demonstrated in stamping their dominance of the game on the continent.

“The incredible display of talent and the signature Nigerian ‘Can Do’ spirit was a delight to watch for all Nigerians and fans of the game across the world. They have brought honour and pride to Nigerians, and we owe them our deepest gratitude.

“We congratulate the entire team for this feat, including Amy Okonkwo, who finished as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. We also celebrate the head coach, Rena Wakama, who made history as the first female to lead a team to win the Afrobasket tournament, as well as the entire management and technical team.

“This development is a testament to the position of the 10th assembly of the House of Representatives, that our women and girls can thrive in every area of human endeavor if they are given the enabling environment and requisite encouragement. It is an encouragement to every Nigerian child that shunning vices and concentrating on a career pays off in the end. The achievement is a reminder of the possibilities that abound for us as a country, when we set aside ethnic and religious differences, and work towards a common goal.

“Congratulations once again on this fantastic achievement! D’Tigress, go!,”the statement reads.