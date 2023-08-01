House Committees: Groups laud Speaker Abass over leadership

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has been commended for displaying “outstanding leadership”.

No fewer than 25 pro-democracy groups came together to applaud the Speaker for a harmonious and seamless running of the Green Chamber in the last two months.

Under the aegis of the National Democratic Group (NDG), the coalition said they have been particularly impressed with how the standing committees emerged.

In a statement signed by Hon Ochonu William, the 25 groups said Rt Hon Abbas has potentially put together the best committees in the history of Nigeria.

According to Ochonu, the Speaker gave priority to capacity, experience and mastery, adding that party politics, religion and ethnicity were never on the front burner.

He further said the creation of extra committees is a masterstroke as it will “enhance efficiency and productivity”.

Describing Abbas as a servant leader, Ochonu noted that the House leadership has carried all the members along by running an open-door policy.

He said the result is glaring as the 10th House of Reps has operated with oneness, openness and fairness to all.

“We have followed the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and we must commend Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas for making giant strides in a short while,” Ochonu said.

“There is a new sense of togetherness, friendship and close bond between lawmakers. Everyone has been wired towards a common goal which is the masses.

“The way and manner the standing committees were set up is another pointer to Abbas’s unique style. The emphasis was on competence, experience and mastery. Nothing like party politics, religion or tribe.

“The Speaker went a step further to create new committees. This is groundbreaking in every sense. Not only will it speed up legislative processes, this will bring development closer to the masses.

“On this note, we want to charge the Speaker and his team not to take their foot off the pedal. Nigeria is at a critical phase and only men of goodwill and purpose like him can help us navigate this phase”.